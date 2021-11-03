AUBURN — A west end bridge project is making steady progress, the Auburn Redevelopment Commission heard Tuesday.
A new bridge is being built over the Peckhart Ditch, connecting Lenora Lane from the Holiday Inn Express to the rear of Astral at Auburn senior living complex.
City Engineer Daryl McConnell said the project is going well.
“We’re a little behind schedule with the paving, but the bridge deck has been poured,” he said. Curbing has been installed. Work continues on the bridge walls and railing. Brooks Construction is set to pour sidewalks. Paving is to take place Tuesday.
“Weather permitting, if everything stays on schedule, the remaining items would be paint striping, seeding and restoration,” McConnell added. The substantial completion date is Nov. 15. “They’re working hard to make that happen.”
Earlier, the RDC approved a $283,618.49 payment to R.L. McCoy Inc. of Columbia City for its work so far on the project.
Work began in August. R.L. McCoy was awarded the bid at $880,508.
In other business, McConnell said the city has entered into a contract with JPR for downtown improvements design.
A kickoff meeting is set for 3 p.m. Monday with the Building, Planning and Development, street, electric and engineering departments to collaborate on how the project will go.
JPR has been authorized to begin survey work. This is the same firm that completed the 6th Street project. “They’re familiar with the sidewalk designs and the streetscape designs that we want to carry forward into this,” McConnell said.
The city is preparing for a $763,188.80 project for reconstruction of Union Street between 1st and 7th streets. With a Community Crossings grant, the city would be responsible for a 50% match.
That component will follow a sewer separation and water main project. Both projects are set to begin in 2022. The city is seeking a State Water Infrastructure Fund (SWIF) grant to help pay for the sewer separation and water main portion.
