AUBURN — DeKalb County’s COVID-19 vaccine site won’t be moving to East 7th Street, after all.
The move would be too much trouble for a short-term advantage, the DeKalb County Commissioners said Monday.
Last week, county officials said the vaccine site would move in April from Middaugh Hall on South Union Street to a former church at 1700 E. 7th St.
The proposed move aimed to avoid the need for dismantling the shot clinic to make room for weekend events at Middaugh Hall and then reassembling it.
That need has been “recalculated,” Commissioner Mike Watson said Monday.
Health officials now believe “They’ll probably run the clinic through the end of June, maybe first of July,” Watson said. During that time period, the clinic would need to clear out for only one wedding, he said.
County health officials believe the need for the vaccine clinic will be reduced by summer, partly because pharmacies will become involved in administering COVID-19 vaccinations.
As soon as late April, the vaccination site might move to somewhat smaller quarters in the basement of the County Office Building at 215 E. 9th St., said Commissioners President Bill Hartman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.