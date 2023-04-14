County economic development commission to meet
AUBURN — DeKalb County’s Economic Development Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.
The meeting will take place in Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
The purpose of the meeting is to approve the minutes of the Dec. 29, 2022 meeting, set the 2023 meeting schedule, discuss possible 2023 EDC budget request and any other business that may come before the commission.
