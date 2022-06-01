AUBURN — Love Your Neighbor Luau is the theme for June’s First Friday event this Friday in downtown Auburn from 5-8 p.m.
There will be live music by Jensen Snyder at the Olive Twist, theater performances by Excelsior Arts Academy on 6th Street and horse-drawn carriage rides with a pick-up on Jackson Street next to the James Cultural Plaza.
The Linger Longer Block Party will be on 6th Street with a Downtown Auburn Business Association Family Pride Carnival, a Better Together s’more station, stories from Eckhart Public Library and Olive Twist sampling. Young Professionals will be at the James Cultural Plaza. Special shakes and theme dessert will be offered at 9th Street Brew.
Classic City Creamery will host Miss Pride of Indiana USA 2022 Lydia Susan at 7:45 p.m. Free rainbow ice cream, donated by Littlejohn Auctions, will be served. Lydia Susan also was Miss America talent winner in 2019 and Miss Indiana in 2018.
