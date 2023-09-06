AUBURN — The work of artist Arlon Bayliss celebrating Indiana’s Classic cars can be seen on roundabouts in the 96th Street corridor in Carmel.
One of the sculptures is an approximately 25-foot high creation featuring silhouettes of Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs.
Members of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club visited Carmel during last week’s Hoosier Tour. Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival President Mike Boswell said an invitation was extended to Bayliss to attend Saturday’s ACD Festival Parade of Classics. Bayliss enthusiastically accepted, along with an opportunity to ride in the pre-parade.
After concluding his ride in Saturday’s pre-parade, Bayliss took a seat in the VIP tent on the DeKalb County Courthouse Square to enjoy the rest of the parade festivities and took time to talk about his work that is described as a tribute to automotive history.
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg sculpture features three curved stems on which silhouettes of automobiles are arranged. They join as a star-form, which was inspired by the boat tail featured on several of the cars.
“At the top is the crown of achievement,” Bayliss said, which bursts with gears, pistons and wheels.
At night, the sculpture is illuminated by LED spotlights.
The City of Carmel commissioned four roundabout sculptures. Along with the ACD automobiles, Bayliss’ work pays tribute to the Marmon, the Stutz and the Studebaker.
The sculptures were fabricated at bo-mar Custom Metal Fabrication.
Bayliss was trained at the Royal College of Art in London, England. His public art projects began in 1993. “Flight Wave” at the Indianapolis International Airport is among his large-scale indoor installations.
