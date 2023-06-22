Butler man suffers scrapes in interstate crash
AUBURN — A Butler man suffered scrapes to his hand after his semi struck an abandoned trailer on Interstate 69 south of Auburn Thursday morning, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
Marc Eicher, 47, of Butler, refused medical treatment, police said. The crash was reported at 5:35 a.m.
Police reported Eicher was traveling south on the interstate near the 324 mile marker in his 2020 International semi when he struck an abandoned trailer that was parked on the shoulder.
Police said Eicher's semi was a total loss following the crash.
County police were assisted by the Auburn Fire Department, Indiana Department of Transportation, C. Noel's Towing and Parker's Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.