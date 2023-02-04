Extension Homemakers plan program
AUBURN — DeKalb Extension Homemakers will host a program, "Quick and Easy Recipes" by Abigail Creigh.
The program will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the lower level of the DeKalb County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn.
Are the ingredients in your kitchen limited? Do you only have 15-minutes or less to prepare something to eat? You’ll walk away with quick & easy recipes, smart nutrition tips, savvy meal advice, and a food sample or two! Let us know ahead of time if you have a food allergy.
To register, call Joan Hursh at 925-0617 or mail an RSVP to Hursh, 4295 C.R. 47, Auburn, IN 46706. The deadline to register is Monday, Feb. 13. The cost is $5.
Visitors are asked to park in the 10th Street lot and use that entrance. Handicap accessible parking, an elevator and power-operated doors are available to accommodate persons with special needs.
