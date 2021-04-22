WATERLOO — Snowy weather played a role in two collisions Tuesday, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
Running through a stop sign led to a crash Tuesday at 8:06 p.m. Police said Ashley J. Farver, 34, of Ashley was traveling northbound on Center Street when an eastbound vehicle driven by Kenneth P. King, 29, of Avilla entered the intersection at Walnut Street without stopping for a stop sign.
Farver told police she tried to stop, but her 2014 Chevrolet Malibu collided with King’s 2011 Ford Edge. King told police he saw a “stop ahead” sign, but the stop sign was covered with snow. Police cited him for a violation.
An ambulance took King to Parkview Dekalb Health in Auburn for treatment of head pain.
Police estimated $10,000 to $25,000 in combined damage to the vehicles.
A rear-end collision Tuesday at 3 p.m. damaged two vehicles
A police report said Amanda Johnson, 45, of Bryan, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 6 and stopped for the traffic signal at North Wayne Street. Her 2014 Dodge Caravan was struck from behind by a 1994 Chevrolet truck driven by Joseph M. Cramer, 32, of Waldron, Michigan. Cramer told police he was approaching the intersection when he realized he could not stop in time.
Police estimated damage of $2,500 to $5,000 to the vehicles.
Police cited Cramer with an infraction for allegedly driving at a speed greater than reasonable and prudent for the weather or road conditions. The police report said it was snowing at the time of the collision.
