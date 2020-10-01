AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s nonprofit corporation has received a state grant to cover COVID-19 disruptions.
Auburn Automotive Heritage Inc. was granted $32,600 through the Arts, Cultural and Destination Marketing Organization.
The museum also is benefiting from sales of the state’s new Celebrate the Arts license plates.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said Thursday 479 organizations will receive nearly $10 million through the Arts, Cultural and Destination Marketing Organization program, which supports organizations whose operations were disrupted by COVID-19.
Recipients must use the money by Dec. 30.
"These organizations help enhance the quality of life here in our great state," Crouch said in a news release. "I am pleased to see the arts and cultural sector, which adds to Indiana's tourism economy, get this funding."
Other organizations in northeast Indiana receiving grants are: Steuben County Tourism Bureau, $26,033; Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, $26,033; Mid-America Windmill Museum & Historical Society, $12,944; Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, $4,815; and Noble County Community Fairgrounds, $4,815.
Award amounts were determined by a formula factoring in budget size, previous amounts of CARES Act funding received and eligible expenses.
Purchasing a Celebrate the Arts license plate not only contributes to an established long-term trust, but also supports Arts Project Support grants across the state.
Each year, one Arts Project Support grant from every county will be an Arts Trust License Plate Project. “These projects were selected based on their exemplary commitment to bringing their communities together,” the Indiana Arts Commission said.
The Arts Trust License Plate Project funds the museum’s Duesies & Movies program, which showed free movies on the plaza in front of the museum.
Hoosiers can buy "Celebrate the Arts" license plates at license branches or IN.gov/bmv.
