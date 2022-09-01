AUBURN — Auburn Boy Scout Aidan Smith will conduct a fundraiser this weekend to support his Eagle Scout project.
Smith, of Troop 169, will operate a parking lot at the Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St., Friday and Saturday during the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
“For $5 they get close access to downtown Auburn. All proceeds will go to my Eagle Scout project,” Smith said.
For his project, Smith will install a bike workstation and tire pump at Rieke Park where the park meets the trail.
“On the bike repair station there are a number of tools attached by metal wiring plus an air pump for tires. We have already poured in the concrete slab to hold the bike workstation. This bike repair station would be a great asset to our community as a growing bicycling community is emerging; thus, they will need somewhere to fix their bikes without having to leave the trail,” Smith said.
As part of his fundraising efforts, Smith is looking for people to sponsor his project. He already has raised $1,000 and hopes to raise an additional $1,300 more.
As well as operating the parking lot, Smith will be collecting non-perishable items, such as canned foods, boxed meals, peanut butter, rice, bottled water, granola bars, and boxed meals, as well as toiletry and household items, for the church’s Free Little Pantry.
“The Auburn Presbyterian Church Free Little Pantry is used often, so it needs to be restocked with a variety of items. So, if people are in the area during the ACD festival they are welcome to drop those items off to us in the parking lot,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.