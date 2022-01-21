AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership Wednesday celebrated the opening of its modern co-working and collaboration space with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
“The HUB” is located in the chamber’s office at 208 S. Jackson St. It houses entrepreneurs, small businesses and non-profits and offers space for gathering, collaborating and learning.
A wall in the reception area tells the chamber’s story with pictures of chamber events. A lounge space provides a relaxed option and waiting area. A hospitality space offers snacks and drinks for those using the space or those who are visiting, said chamber Executive Director Shannon Carpenter.
The HUB’s co-working space is designed for entrepreneurs who are first launching their businesses.
“It’s a good spot to land,” Carpenter said.
Space is offered on a month-to-month basis at a charge of $75 per month for chamber members. It provides those using the space with a business address and access to a conference room, Carpenter said. Currently two companies — Loud and Clear Communications and Kirkman C.P.A. Group — are using the co-working space, Carpenter said.
The HUB also features five private offices that are leased on one-year terms. One office still is available with the remainder occupied by tenants Index Resource Center, Office Pride Commercial Cleaning, Surefire Sales Solutions and Molargik Fitch Law and Delagrange Law, Carpenter said.
A meeting-ready conference room is equipped with click-to-share presentation technology and virtual meeting hardware for high-quality meetings in person or online.
The conference room is accessible to the community during regular business hours and comes with no fee to non-profits and chamber members, Carpenter said. The chamber hopes to expand to offering evening rentals in the future, she added.
The chamber is partnering with Ivy Tech Fort Wayne, which will be holding classes at The HUB, including traditional academic classes as well as employer-based training. Carpenter said the chamber hopes to partner with other educational institutions.
Carpenter said the goal is that The HUB will be a space that breeds natural collaboration and brings people and organizations together.
