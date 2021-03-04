AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported one death of a person who was positive for COVID-19 and seven new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The death is the first since Feb. 12 and the 76th since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health Department
The patient who died was above the age of 90. No further information about the death will be given, the department said.
Thursday’s new-case report continues a improving trend in which 30 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of 4.3 per day.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,906 since the start of the pandemic — an average of 11.3 per day since the first local case on March 24, 2020.
Thursday’s new patients include four from 21-30 years of age; one between 51-60; two who are 61-70 years old; and none over the age of 70.
No one over the age of 70 has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past nine days.
