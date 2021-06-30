AUBURN — Image of Hope Ranch was the benefactor of the proceeds from the 22nd Annual Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club Golf Outing held on May 21. The club presented the board and founders of the ranch with a check for $4,600.
Image of Hope Ranch is a non-profit organization located at 5499 C.R. 31 in Auburn. It was founded in 2016 by Alisha and Randy Shank. The ranch serves the northeast Indiana area and all programs offered are free. More than 75% of the individuals that participate in the programs are from low-income families. While there is no charge, the participants are encouraged to give back by volunteering either at the ranch or within their own community.
Image of Hope Ranch offers many different programs such as the Equine One-on-One Program which began in 2017. Watching how horses had contributed to both emotional and physical healing in their own family, the founders were inspired to help others in the same way. They did this by providing a place where children, teens or adults can spend time grooming, leading or riding horses.
In 2018 a mentoring program was added. Mentors and mentees spend time participating in the many activities the ranch has to offer. The mentees gain a new friend and are able to talk about any issues they may be having within their life.
By 2020 it was realized that there was a need for a program where families could reconnect, heal relationships or just spend time together. The Family Focus Program offers a variety of activities for family time like fishing, kayaking, archery and barnyard animal time.
A Pond Life Discovery Center currently is being constructed where schools, homeschool groups, individuals and families can come to learn more about the ecosystem of a pond.
Lakewood Park Christian School has partnered with Image of Hope Ranch and has planted a pumpkin patch. The students, families and staff are not only serving their community but learning all about growing pumpkins. They will then sell the pumpkins to help raise funds for the ranch.
At this time, Image of Hope Ranch runs solely with volunteer help and noted here are many different ways to volunteer at the ranch such as instructing the equine or archery program, mentoring, helping with fundraisers, building and maintenance and animal care.
For more information about Image of Hope its programs, visit its website at www.imageofhoperanch.org.
