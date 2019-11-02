AUBURN — The Italian Grille will play host to a Dine to Donate event to raise funds for the Friends of Eckhart Public Library on Tuesday from 5-9 p.m. A portion of each diners’ bill will be donated to the Friends to help support Eckhart Public Library services and programming.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “The Lager Queen of Minnesota,” by J. Ryan Stradal. When a father leaves his entire inheritance to his youngest daughter, two sisters have to reconcile their relationship. What happens when younger sister Helen needs help from scorned older sister Edith? Find this fiction title at the Auburn Plaza location.
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus next week:
• Food Drive for Veterans: The library is collecting nonperishable food, hygiene items, gloves, hats, scarves, gas cards, and Walmart gift cards for veterans through Monday. Items may be dropped off at any Eckhart Public Library location, Auburn Brewing Company, the Auburn Parks and Recreation Park Office, 1500 S. Cedar St., and Parkview DeKalb Hospital, parking lot B, door 1. Food items cannot be expired and clothing must be new. All items will be donated to the VA for its food pantry and veterans services.
• Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program: Homeschool students in grade school or middle school will have the chance to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Learning STEAM through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) and interact with peers during Learning STEAM through Legos, Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
● Dine to Donate at Italian Grille: The Italian Grille, 227 N. Duesenberg Drive, will host Dine to Donate Tuesday from 5-9 p.m., when a portion of diners’ bills will be donated to the Friends of Eckhart Public Library.
• Babies and Books: This storytime will take place Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Teen Garden Club: All are welcome for an hour of gardening fun at the Teen Library Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
• Time Travelers: Children and teens are invited to Time Travelers Club Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Topics differ each month and mesh together history, stories and relevant topics in present time.
• Family Storytime: The group will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Reader’s Delight Book Club: The group will be reading “The Girl Who Knew Too Much” by Amanda Quick, Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Jeremiah’s, 101 E 9th St..
• Creative Writing Group: All writers, no matter what genre, are encouraged to attend. Group members share their writing and participate in writing exercises. This group is for adults 18 and above and will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
• Story Explorers: This storytime will meet Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Children and teens can learn their way around food prep, food from other cultures, and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Children under age 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
• Knifty Knitters: Beginning and experienced knitters and crocheters are welcome. Help with a problem pattern is available from this group, which will meet Thursday from 6-7:45 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Teen Magic: The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. Participants, both beginners and experts alike, are invited to play, learn, and discuss this card game. Most games are played in commander format, but standard games also are played.
• Friends of the Eckhart Public Library book sale: The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will be selling gently used items including books, DVDs, and more Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Willennar Administrative Annex, 212 W. 12th St. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with 9-10 a.m. for Friends members only and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. open to the public. Friends memberships will be available for purchase at the door.
• Dog Tales: Dog Tales will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9:45-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza Location. Patrons of all ages are invited to help service dogs in training by reading a book to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.