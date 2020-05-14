FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will open to the public on July 4, the zoo said in a news release Thursday.
From June 14 through July 3, the zoo will offer three weeks of exclusive, member-only access. Current Zoo members will need a free, timed ticket available only at kidszoo.org/membersonly.
Timed tickets will allow the zoo to spread out the number of guests, expedite entrance lines, and encourage appropriate social distancing as it follows the Gov. Eric Holcomb’s orders for zoos and similar attractions to operate at half-capacity.
“Half of our attendance annually is from our Zoo members,” said Jim Anderson, the zoo’s executive director. “Before they visit, zoo members need to visit our website to get their timed tickets. That’s the only way to secure their entry ticket from June 14 through July 3.”
The zoo said it also will extend the 2020 season with additional days in October.
This year’s delayed opening has presented the Zoo with unprecedented financial challenges, the release said. Even if the zoo experiences its greatest summer after opening to the public on July 4, it is projecting a $5 million revenue loss.
“The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is one of just a few zoos who does not receive tax support for our daily operations, and we rely on guests, but especially our zoo members,” said Bonnie Kemp, director of communication. “Memberships can be renewed or purchased online at kidszoo.org.”
