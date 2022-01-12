Local law enforcement officers arrest 10
AUBURN — County police officers made 10 arrests Jan. 6-10, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Brandan Harris, 27, of the 200 block of South Center Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:28 p.m. Jan. 6 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Steven Bruckman, 41, of the 7700 block of North Goshen Road, Huntington, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior, a Level 6 felony and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class C misdemeanor.
Julie Albright, 44, of the 300 block of Oak Street, Angola, was arrested at 7:13 a.m. Jan. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Jeffrey Sipe, 19, of the 300 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Jan. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Ashley Snyder, 32, of the 200 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Jan. 8 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dalton Frigo, 21, of the 100 block of East Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 2:11 a.m. Jan. 10 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
James Moore, 43, of the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 10 a.m. Jan. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Lisa Baldacci, 40, of the 50 block of West Minkler Street, North Manchester, was arrested at 12:13 p.m. Jan. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Jonathon Atteberry, 21, of the 1200 block of Town Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Amanda McGarity Bani Melhem, 43, of the 2100 block of Kentucky Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Jan. 10 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.