AUBURN — DeKalb County Chief Probation Officer Michael Lapham came to the DeKalb County Commissioners Monday morning asking for help when it comes to dealing with the workload of the county’s three treatment courts.
The county currently operates a Veterans’ Treatment Court, Family and Restoration Court and the most recent Drug Treatment Court. All three courts aim to rehabilitate those county residents who have made their way to the court system.
“With the three different treatment courts, we are coming to a time when we need another officer,” he said.
Lapham said his office is currently spread thin when it comes to supervision of those who are in the programs.
Lapham said he has applied for an Addictions Partners Response grant to help with the cost of the position. The probation officer assistant position would have a starting pay around $35,000.
With the commissioners’ approval, Lapham said he would work the position into his 2022 budget. It is now up to the DeKalb County Council on whether or not to fund the position.
“I am a firm supporter of all three treatment courts. I think we need to do everything we can to support them,” said Commissioner Mike Watson.
Lapham said whether the position is funded or not, he will continue to explore other grant opportunities to help fund the position.
During Lapham’s presentation, he also informed the commissioners that his office recently applied for a grant which will help to provide Narcan to his office.
Before breaking for lunch, the commissioners addressed the issue of phantom properties located within the county.
County Attorney Jim McCanna recommended the issue be placed on the agenda. He said there are a number of parcels within the county which have known locations, but unknown owners and several with no known location at all.
These properties currently appear on the county’s tax sale list as values were given to them in 2017.
“I don’t see how we can put them up for a tax sale because we don’t know where they are at (located),” he said.
Sandi Wilcox, DeKalb County Treasurer, said the properties were pulled off the tax sale in 2018 because no one knew where they were, but were back on the sale for 2019 and 2020. Each of those two years, no one made an offer to buy the properties.
There are currently 21 parcels on the tax sale with a total amount owed of $117,000. Several of the properties are abandoned railroad right-of-ways.
McCanna said he has worked with Auditor Jan Bauman on this issue, and no title company wants to take on the challenge of identifying these properties.
“I think the ones we don’t have a clue on, we should write them off and take them off the tax rolls,” McCanna said.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson agreed with McCanna, saying it would cost more to research the properties than what it is worth.
Duane Blankenship, director of the DeKalb County Council on Aging and the Heimach Senior Center, presented an update on DART Transportation’s fourth quarter numbers.
From April through June, DART drivers logged 40,798 miles and collected $12,825 in fares. Two additional drivers were hired and the service’s newest Chrysler mini-van was delivered. Upon delivery, the van had to be sent back for service because of an issue with one of the doors.
Blankenship said the van should be in service soon and he is hoping the service’s new mini-bus will be delivered in September.
“Our trips are starting to pick back up,” he said. “With the school year beginning, we are looking to pick up.”
