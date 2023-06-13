Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests June 12, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Autumn Johnson, 24, of the 10900 block West, South County Line Road, Zanesville, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. June 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a charge of theft where the value of property is between $750-$50,000, a Level 6 felony.
Skyler Lockwood, 27, of the 2300 block of C.R. 32, Auburn, was arrested at 1:22 p.m. June 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on a warrant alleging violation of pre-trial release conditions for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Zachary Chrisman, 34, of the 1800 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. June 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
