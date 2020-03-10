AUBURN — The former director of Eckhart Public Library, Sirleine Smith of Auburn, died Sunday at Ashton Creek Health & Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne at the age of 93.
Mrs. Smith retired June 1, 1992, after 17 years as the library’s director. She first began working in the library in 1968 as a part-time clerk and took over as director in 1975.
As the time of her retirement, she credited her staff, saying, “They always make me look very good,” and highlighted the support she had received from others, hailing the Friends of the Eckhart Public Library as “a fine organization that supports the library so well.” She and assistant librarian Louise Herbolsheimer were responsible for organizing the Friends organization in 1985. She is the only member of the Friends to have been awarded a lifetime membership.
During her tenure as director, the state changed the laws requiring an academic degree to retain various library positions. To comply with the changes, Smith returned to school and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University in 1979.
Under Smith’s leadership, in 1984, the library became one of the first in Indiana to begin digitizing and processing its collection of books and materials. She managed the transition from a card catalog to a computer system.
From the time she started working at the library in 1968, circulation increased from between 40,0000 and 50,000 books and other borrowed materials per year to 155,000 in 1991. Smith saw many other changes to the library over the years, from expansions of adult services to new services for children.
In recognition of her dedication to the library, Smith was honored with the Indiana Library/Trustee Association Outstanding Librarian Award in 1987.
In 2017, through the Community Foundation DeKalb County, Smith created the Sirleine M. Smith Library Science Scholarship Fund. The endowed scholarship provides funds to assist a student, either a recent high school graduate or returning adult, to complete a degree or continue study in library science. Waterloo Public Library director Sarah Kaufmann is the current recipient.
“Sirleine was a remarkable community leader during her years as director,” said Eckhart Public Library Director Janelle Graber. “Well past her retirement, she continued to apply her interests and organizational skills to positively impact the arts and education initiatives in the community as a board member on the Auburn Arts Commission.”
In addition, she was a longtime library patron and volunteer. Last fall, she spent time with the art conservator working on restoring the library’s Robert Grafton painting.
At the time of her retirement, Smith reflected on her career, saying, “When you work at something you really enjoy and love it, it really isn’t a difficult job. I’ve always enjoyed what I’m doing, and I’ve enjoyed all the people I’ve worked with.”
Funeral arrangements are being provided by Feller & Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.
