AUBURN — Children are invited to drop off a stuffed animal friend for a special sleepover at the library on Friday. A short storytime will take place at 6:15 p.m. on Friday at the Teen Library, and stuffed animals will then get tucked in for the night. They may be dropped off earlier in the day if necessary.
Children can come back first thing in the morning on Saturday, Feb. 1, beginning at 9:15 a.m., at the Willennar Genealogy Center to pick them up, have a snack and get a photo album of their stuffed animal’s overnight adventures. The library requests one stuffed friend per child.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “Inside Out” by Demi Moore. Take a peek behind the curtain of one of Hollywood’s star actresses and see that even during the height of her fame, Moore still was battling her past. Find this autobiography in large print and on CD at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
Also at the library next week:
Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program: Homeschooled students in grade school or middle school will have the chance to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
Learning STEAM Through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM), and interact with peers during Learning STEAM Through Legos Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Bridge-a-Rama Bridge lessons: Learn to play Bridge for free Monday from 5:45-7:45 p.m. at the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St. Space is limited. Contact Leslie Hamman at 925-9357 or by email at hammanleslie@yahoo.com to register. This program is a partnership with Auburn Associate Tri Kappa through the Bridge-a-Rama program.
Babies and Books — A Little Listeners Storytime: Babies and Books, aimed for children ages 0-2 years, will take place Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
LEGO Club: The group will meet Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Family Storytime — A Little Listeners Storytime: Open to all ages, the group will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Story Explorers — A Little Listeners Storytime: Story Explorers, aimed for children ages 2-6 years, will meet Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Teen Library. Kids in the Kitchen: Children and teens can learn their way around food prep, food from other cultures, and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Children under age 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
Teen Magic The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join a Magic: The Gathering Club Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. Beginners and experts alike are invited to play, learn, and discuss this card game. Most games are played in Commander format, but Standard games are also played.
