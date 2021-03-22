AUBURN — The potential for a new bridge on Morningstar Road over Cedar Creek was on the DeKalb County Commissioners’ plate Monday.
The City of Auburn wants to add a pedestrian crossing at the creek. The crossing could be part of a widened vehicle bridge or a separate structure.
Ben Beer of USI Engineers proposed that his company would perform preliminary studies on a new vehicle bridge for $50,000.
Beer gave the commissioners a conservative estimate of $850,000 for a complete new bridge, with potential savings if the existing substructure could be used.
Although the city could choose to build a separate pedestrian bridge, Beer said it may be advantageous to widen the vehicle bridge with a pedestrian crossing included.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson said he sees a need to widen the vehicle lanes.
“There’s definitely going to be added traffic on that road,” in the growing neighborhood, Sanderson said.
Without the goal of providing a pedestrian crossing, the vehicle bridge would not be due for rehabilitation or replacement for 5-7 years, Beer said.
Commissioners said they want to discuss a cost-sharing arrangement with the city.
In December, the Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety hired A&Z Engineering for $29,100 to design a pedestrian bridge across Cedar Creek on Morningstar Road.
The bridge would be part of plans to provide sidewalks both east and west of Cedar Creek along Morningstar Road, City Engineer Daryl McConnell said at the time.
“The obvious obstacle is getting sidewalk across the Morningstar bridge, which is currently just wide enough for vehicle traffic,” McConnell said.
The pedestrian bridge could be part of a new vehicle bridge or separate from it, McConnell said in December.
In another transaction with the City of Auburn, commissioners said they expect to sign an agreement next Monday to sell the existing county highway department site to the city for $305,000, pending approval of the DeKalb County Council at its April 5 meeting.
The city wants to use the approximately 5-acre property in south Auburn to expand the neighboring Eckhart Park.
The county intends to move its highway department to an approximately 15-acre site in Waterloo by the summer of 2022.
Commissioners agreed to replace 29 streetlights along C.R. 11-A, south of Auburn, for $11,800.
New LED lights should save money on electricity use and result in “10 years of no problems,” Sanderson said.
The new lights will create “a much better appearance for the south gateway to the city,” Commissioner Mike Watson said.
County highway superintendent Ben Parker received approval to buy two tandem-axle dump trucks for a total of $458,029. The trucks would be “a game-changer for the county” when added to its two existing tandem-axle trucks, which provide increased hauling capacity, Parker said.
However, it was not clear if the county will be able to buy the trucks for that price, which is based on an earlier bid.
The commissioners’ attorney, James McCanna, will investigate the status of an unfinished road in the Heron Lake subdivision, which the county had agreed to accept when complete. The subdivision south of Auburn is headed to a sheriff’s sale April 22 to satisfy a $5 million debt.
Commissioners agreed to install a sign restricting parking to county employees and visitors conducting county business at the parking lot for the county’s office building at 220 E. 7th St. It houses offices for the surveyor, Health Department and veterans service officer.
Commissioners appointed Commissioner Mike Watson and Sheriff David Cserep II to the five-member Emergency Medical Service Oversight committee.
