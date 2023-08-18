More housing could be coming to Auburn

The Auburn Common Council couldn’t come to an agreement Tuesday whether or not to approve a rezoning request submitted by developers of Auburn Woods. The development could feature 72 town homes and between 200-300 apartments west of Potter Drive on the city’s west side.

 JEFF JONES

AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council will have another opportunity next month to decide whether or not to grant a zoning classification change for the proposed Auburn Woods development.

That’s because — with six of its seven members present Tuesday — the body voted 3-3 on the matter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.