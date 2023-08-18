AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council will have another opportunity next month to decide whether or not to grant a zoning classification change for the proposed Auburn Woods development.
That’s because — with six of its seven members present Tuesday — the body voted 3-3 on the matter.
When the zoning change ordinance was read at the council’s Aug. 1 meeting, it passed by a 5-2 vote, with council members Matthew Kruse and Kevin Webb voting against it.
Auburn Woods is a proposed 55.667-acre, mixed use development on a triangular piece of property north of S.R. 8, along the west side of Potter Drive.
As envisioned by the developer, Auburn Woods would create 72 town homes and between 200-300 apartment units. An initial street west from Potter Drive would eventually be connected to C.R. 19.
Closer to S.R. 8, self-storage units would be located on 10 acres, with another 3.79 acres for commercial use.
In July, the Auburn Plan Commission gave a favorable recommendation for the zoning classification change.
At Tuesday’s second reading, council member Dave Bundy — who voted in favor of the zoning change on Aug. 5 — was not present. Council member Denny Ketzenberger, who also voted in favor at the first reading, changed and voted against it, joining Kruse and Webb.
Council president Natalie DeWitt and members Jim Finchum and Emily Prosser voted in favor of the zoning change.
City Attorney Erik Weber said the matter could be considered again at the council’s Sept. 5 meeting.
During a public comment period, resident Jessica Harty asked the council to deny the zoning change.
“If we change an industrial zoning like this to residential/commercial, we are opening the floor to anybody coming up here with a precedent that we did it for this particular to change the zoning,” she said.
“I find that dangerous that we keep flip-flopping our zoning to fit a need at the time.
“Do we want an industrial thing going on, like the asphalt plant right next to housing?” Harty asked. “What kind of housing is that going to create and what kind of people are going to want to live in housing of that nature?”
She expressed concern about the mixed zoning Auburn Woods as it relates to the Auburn 2040 plan as well as traffic from both Potter Drive and C.R. 19 onto S.R. 8.
Following Harty’s comments, Mayor Mike Ley read a letter from Tasha Eicher, market president for Parkview Health Northeast/Ohio.
“This letter is to express Parkview DeKalb Hospital’s support for the rezoning of the Auburn Woods development … Parkview owns the adjacent property to the east where we plan to build a new health care facility and other potential multi-use developments in the future,” Eicher wrote.
“We feel that Auburn Woods would compliment Parkview’s development plans and also help to provide additional housing, which was identified as a need through the countywide strategic plan.”
“I know for a fact that the Parkview people and the Auburn Woods people have communicated back and forth to stay informed of each other’s plans and ideas so that they didn’t contradict each other,” Ley said. “They want to be in harmony with each other.
“If I’m speaking totally accurate here, I believe our 2040 master plan specifically calls out for this to be a mixed use area.
“Parkview went to the additional challenge and cost to commission a market study to take a look at the area,” Ley added. Part of the vision, he continued, includes extending Potter Drive north to connect with C.R. 40 in addition to C.R. 19.
“It’s going to provide the housing that northeast Indiana sorely hurts for,” Ley said. “This administration fully supports this proposal and this rezoning.”
Webb expressed concern that the smell from the asphalt plant would be detrimental for residential development.
“Zoning is designed that you have a transition of your open industry type, then maybe less open industry, commercial properties and then you get your residential farther away, and give that area of noise and smells time to disperse,” he said.
“A residential property right beside an existing asphalt plant I don’t think is a good idea,” Webb said.
“As a real estate appraiser … this is not the highest and best use that we have traditionally set up as a city,” Kruse said.
“As Kevin said, we’re going to have these industrial areas, we’re going to transition to lighter industrial, commercial, retail, business, and then we’re going to get to residential areas.
“We assume at some point, the county is going to build the jail out there,” he continued. “You’re going to have the jail on one side and an asphalt plant on another side.
“I’m not 100% sure who wants to live between those. I don’t,” Kruse stated.
“I agree that we need housing — everybody does everywhere — but I think there are better places for that,” he said. “That’s the whole point of our master plans.”
“It fully matches your 2040 plan that you adopted in 2019 and 20,” Ley responded. “The very plan that everyone on this council had the final say and adopted is it’s following that plan.
“I guess I question, what’s the plan if developers come in and then we say, ‘We’re not following the plan or we think it’s something different today?’ I guess I question that a little bit.
“The asphalt plant could leave at any point. The pit has some life to it,” the mayor said.
“I just feel this is the highest and best use,” Ley continued. “How long has the property sat there and nothing’s happened to it? Years and years and years and years.
“You can have these plans and you can say, ‘We want to do this and we want to do that,’ but if nothing ever happens to it, what have you accomplished?
“In my view of this, the market will also help you develop your city,” the mayor said. “Developers come along and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got a plan and we want to make an investment of millions of dollars and we’re going to provide something you need’ and now the property’s being used.
“You can zone something you want, but you can zone it so it never gets anything because there’s not a market or demand for that property, that area or that piece of ground, or somebody comes along with a way to use it.”
Earlier, the council heard a report from Katie Mullins, executive director of the Eckhart Public Library.
Mullins reflected on library events, noting growth in the number of library cards issued and participation in programs and outreach activities, including Strawberries Around the Fountain.
