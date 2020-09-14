AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 of DeKalb County residents.
They raise the county’s total to 425 cases since March and 74 so far in September. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July and 137 in August.
Monday’s report covers three days and closely approximates DeKalb County’s daily rate of new cases this month. So far, September is on pace for 158 cases, which would surpass August’s total.
Monday’s new patients range in age from 15 to 79, with an average age of 42. Four are age 21 or younger, and four are age 60 or older.
They include 15 patients who are recovering at their homes and two for whom the department has no further information, a news release said.
The health department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 44 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, aa increase of one since Friday, with 15 admitted to intensive-care units, an increase of two since Friday.
DeKalb County has reported 12 deaths from COVID-19, with three reported Friday.
State cases up, positivity down
Indiana began the week with new case counts higher than typical for a Monday, while some local counties are seeing a rise in cases from the weekend.
According to Monday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the state added 736 cases of COVID-19. That's not the highest total for a Monday ever, but it's the second-highest total to start a week since the first week of August.
Case counts had been high at the end of last week and over the weekend, as Indiana has been bringing new labs onto the statewide reporting system, resulting in several large one-time data dumps. Another lab was onboarded as of Monday's report, although it brought 1,770 total negative tests with it and no new cases.
New labs and agencies generally report their positives to the state health department even before they're loaded into the statewide reporting system, therefore bringing their negative tests online at a later point.
Subtracting out the new lab, the state tested about 16,000 people in the Monday report, representing a positivity rate of 4.5%, which is below the 5% mark state health officials want to see.
The state had just one new death reported in Monday's report, although death totals are usually low over the weekend and then rise during the week due to reporting and verification delays.
Locally, Steuben County increased by 15 cases since Saturday, while Noble County added six, and LaGrange County was up two cases.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. Three deaths reported by the DeKalb County Health Department still haven't shown up in the state report yet, but may early this week.
Noble County remains at 32 deaths overall, followed by DeKalb County at 12, LaGrange County at 11 and Steuben County with seven.
The four counties have combined for 16 deaths since Aug. 19, about a quarter of their all-time total in less than a month.
