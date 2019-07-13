Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4 p.m. — Waterloo Cemetery Board, Town Hall.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central Listening Tour, Waterloo Elementary School, 300 E. Douglas St., Waterloo.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St. The agenda includes the adoption of a resolution regarding an operating referendum
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler.
7 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7:30 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board Vote Center Study Committee, White Room, basement of the DeKalb County Office Building.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, C.R. 427, Waterloo.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, Commissioners Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
2 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, public hearing on a candidate filing challenge, Commissioners’ Court Room, DeKalb County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.