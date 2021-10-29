AUBURN — DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep is offering tips to ensure trick-or-treaters enjoy a safe Halloween.
Cserep advises to “dress for success,” making sure costumes are flame-retardant. Avoid costumes that could cause trips and falls. Masks can obscure vision so Cserep suggests wearing make-up instead. Use reflecting tape and carry a flashlight or glow stick.
Trust your feelings, Cserep said. Don’t be afraid to say “no” and get away if a person or situation makes you feel uncomfortable or frightened. Draw attention to yourself it you feel threatened and tell a trusted adult if you see anything weird, Cserep advises.
Trick-or-treaters should have a plan. Cserep advises planning your route with an adult, sticking to the route, staying in well-traveled and well-lit ares and sticking with family and friends.
Be street-smart, Cserep said. Stay on the sidewalk, look both ways, only cross at street corners, do not go into a stranger’s home or car and only eat factory-wrapped treats. Check treats before eating.
Cserep said children under age 12 should be accompanied by an adult. Those over 12 should always stick together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.