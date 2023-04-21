WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday renewed the district’s lease agreement with Essential Growth Properties for the location of its Choice alternative education program at Auburn Plaza.
The current lease of the location expires in July 31.
“With the level of investment we have put into the space and the lack of an alternative site owned by the district, it would be wise to renew the lease at the current site,” Superintendent Steve Teders said in a memo to the board.
The current rent is $1,545 per month, plus an additional $176.39 per month for a $6,350 heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, which was amortized over three years. The total monthly payment with the two combined is $1,721.39.
The proposed amount for the next three years is $1,699.50 per month, or $3.46 per square foot. The average rate within the Auburn Plaza where Choice is located is $7.86 per square foot, Teders said.
Teders noted the same landlords have signed two other deals in Auburn for $9.50 and $15 per square foot and that the current market rent is $4.50 to $9.50 per square foot.
Also Tuesday:
• The board entered into a propane agreement for the 2023-24 year with The Propane People. The current price being quoted for 126,000 gallons — the estimate for a full school year — is $2.25 per gallon, the board heard.
In a memo to the board, district transportation director Craig Long said Gibsons and The Propane People have been great partners with the district since introducing propane to the fleet several years ago, even assisting in obtaining relevant grants.
Most recently, they were instrumental in the installation of a new propane fueling station at the transportation department facility, the board heard.
• The board approved contacts with park partners for its summer feed program.
Summer feeding sites will be located at: Francis Thomson Memorial Park, 540 W. Lincoln St., Waterloo; Ashley Fireman’s Park, 223 W. Hobart St., Ashley; and Auburn Crossing, 1112 W. 7th St., Auburn.
Food services director Aubrey Gough said the contracts are required by the state to ensure that the parks provide a location with ample coverage in case of bad weather and that the pavilions will be available during dedicated serving times.
• The school board recognized the DeKalb High School unified bowling team for being named state champion at the state finals competition March 18 in Indianapolis.
• The May school board meeting will be held at DeKalb Middle School when all elementary schools will present the President’s Education Awards.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the retirements of high school teacher Jacqueline Robinett and McKenney-Harrison Elementary School teacher Midge Kelham.
The board accepted the resignations of: McKenney-Harrison custodian Travis Kmitta; human resources director Wendy Pettis; middle school cafeteria worker and substitute bus driver Bonnie Keesler; and high school paraprofessional Brady Wisehart.
The board approved the appointments of: middle school math summer school teacher Danielle Hefty; food service employee Derek Wolf; Waterloo paraprofessional Elizabeth Thomas; J.R. Watson and Country Meadow long-term substitute music teacher Karen Fosnaugh; substitute bus driver Brittany Gallagher; middle school math teacher Amber Reidenbach; high school social studies teacher Zachary Thomas; and high school assistant cheer coach Jessica Roby.
