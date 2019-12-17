AUBURN — County Line Church of God will launch its newest campus Sunday with services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the former Indian Village Church of God, 602 Erie Pass.
With its main campus located at 7716 N. County Line Road East, south of Auburn, the church also has a satellite campus that meets at Garrett High School. The Auburn and Garrett satellites are part of County Line Senior Pastor Stuart Kruse’s vision of planting 37 churches in Indiana, said the Auburn campus co-pastors, husband-and-wife team Misty and Kevin Gillian.
County Line purchased the building that formerly housed the Indian Village Church of God two years ago and began having services in the church basement in July, the Gillians said. Original plans called for an October launch, which was pushed back to Nov. 3 and now to this Sunday, due to the finalization of construction and receiving an occupancy permit.
Like the Garrett satellite campus, the Auburn campus will host live worship and announcements, followed by a video message from Kruse that has been recorded at that week’s main campus Thursday evening service, the Gillians said. Ben Elder has been hired as the Auburn campus worship leader and is beginning to build a praise band that will serve the church.
The church has hosted “preview services” for the past two weeks, and the Dec. 22 launch will be known as “Invite Sunday.” Thanks to generous donors, $5 will be donated to Inspiration Ministries for each person attending the Auburn campus that day.
The Gillians said they will be going door-to-door to invite people to come and worship and, already, neighbors from near the church, as well as some who were members of the former Indian Village Church of God, have been attending. Attendance at the past two preview services exceeded 100 people each Sunday, they added.
The church hosted a Thanksgiving lunch last month, which was well received. Volunteers will serve a lunch at the church on Christmas Day at noon and all are welcome. To be added to the luncheon attendance list, or for more information about County Line Auburn, contact Misty Gillian at mgillian@countylinechurch.org or Kevin Gillian at kgillian@countylinechurch.org.
