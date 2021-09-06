AUBURN — Among the many celebrity owners of Auburn Automobile Co. classic cars, aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart drove a 1937 Cord.
The first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, Earhart disappeared over the Pacific in July 1937 during her attempt to be the first person fly around the world.
In the year before her ill-fated flight, Earhart had purchased her Cord with “Palm Beach Tan” paint and a maroon leather interior.
Last weekend, her Cord 812 Phaeton convertible came home to its roots for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, restored to the way it looked when its flowing lines and aviation-inspired dashboard caught Earhart’s fancy.
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club judged it the best of 181 classics that came for the reunion and awarded its best-of-show trophy to today’s owner of the car, collector Jack Boyd Smith Jr. of Elkhart.
It marked the 10th best-of-show award for LaVine Restorations of Nappanee, which works on all of Smith’s 50-plus cars.
“They did an impeccable job of the restoration of this car,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of restoration companies, but I don’t think there’s any restoration company that does a better job that LaVine Restorations.”
For his collection, Smith said, “Where I have a lot of pride is being able to find a car with historic value like this and then restoring it back to the original, and perfectly restoring it.”
Before Smith bought it about four years ago, the Earhart car had been owned for a quarter-century by Ray Foster of Texas.
“He did the laborious task of finding the original engine, the original body and putting it together,” Smith said. “So when I bought it from him, I basically bought two cars, because we had to get back to the original engine.”
Restoration experts Eric and Vivian LaVine had been storing the Cord for Foster and connected the seller and buyer.
“It was solid car. It had been in somewhat a state of disassembly for a number of years,” Eric LaVine said.
“Ray Foster spent a lot of time making sure that the original transmission, everything that was on the car, was on it,” Vivian LaVine said.
“There’s pictures of Amelia Earhart standing next to the Cord and her airplane that came from Purdue’s archives,” she said. Even though the university’s photos are black-and-white, using paint found on the car, the LaVines were able to authenticate the original color.
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s archives staff aided in the research.
“We had some of the original leather that we found in different places in the car, so we brought that sample of leather over, and the museum … also had a swatch of original maroon leather, and they just matched to a ‘T’,” Eric LaVine said.
“We knew Amelia actually sat on that leather, and that’s kind of what’s exciting — gives you chills,” Vivian LaVine said.
The restoration finished last year, but judging had to wait until Saturday because the 2020 ACD Festival was canceled due to the pandemic.
The Earhart Cord made its debut three weeks ago at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California, where it won second prize in a highly competitive class for all American classics, placing behind a 12-cylinder Auburn owned by Steve Morgan.
Another 12-cylinder Auburn, originally owned by actor James Cagney and driven in a 1933 movie, has joined Smith’s collection and could be the next car he and the LaVines bring to Auburn to compete for the ACD Club’s awards.
