AUBURN — Rising insurance and ways to decrease costs in the future dominated Tuesday’s Auburn Board of Works meeting.
Board members Herb Horrom and Danny McAfee listened as Josh Armstrong, vice president of Stewart, Brimner, Peters & Co., the city’s new insurance broker, explained the increases were forthcoming. The city’s premium is slated to increase by $67,000.
“A lot of the increase to insurance was already in motion,” Armstrong said. “The biggest increase that we saw was from work comp (compensation) side.”
Armstrong explained the city’s mod score — the modification factor, which he said is a three-year average — increased from .75 to 1.01. That change results in the premium increase.
“That’s a score that the workman’s comp carrier gives you basically for your premiums from the money the carrier paid out in claims,” Armstrong explained.
The mod score is the factor by which standard workers compensation premium is multiplied to reflect an insured’s actual loss experience.
“Anything under 1.0, they start giving you money back,” he said. “Anything over 1.0, they start adding on premium.”
“Assuming we don’t have a continuance of more claims or severe claims, what’s your best estimate where we would start seeing some relief?” Horrom asked.
Armstrong reviewed the city’s 10-year mod score history, which he said was “pretty darn good” for 2021 and 2022.
“When a claim happens, it’s going to stay on your mod score for three years,” he said. “After three years, the oldest year falls off.”
In 2019 and 2020, $25,000 falls off. “The bad news is, 25 grand is going to fall off, but we have 125 grand coming on,” Armstrong stated.
To help promote safety and reduce worker compensation claims, city employees will need to go through several OSHA programs, including blood-borne pathogens and confined space training.
“This is training that needs done to make sure the city is in good terms with what OSHA needs done,” he said.
“Without having to blame anyone here in public, is there any one particular department that is subject to being targeted?” Horrom asked.
“We don’t know,” Armstrong responded. “Until we go through every department and figure out where they are and what they have done or have not done, we don’t know how good things are yet because of us just now getting hired by the city.
“Right now, what we’re trying to do is to make sure the policy is in force as of renewal on 3/21,” he said. “Our task is to make sure everything is covered.
“Once we get that done, then we move on to this stuff.”
Later, the Board of Works formally accepted the $9.8 million grant award from the Indiana Department of Transportation that will go toward South Wayne Street improvements, including construction of an overpass over the CSX railroad tracks.
The grant funds for project — which has a total estimated price tag of $14.2 million — won’t be released to Auburn until fiscal year 2028.
The board also authorized Auburn Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger to apply for two separate $150,000 grants.
One application would be to the Rural Crime and Violence Security Program. The other would be to the State Homeland Security Program for license plate readers. The second application “kind of piggybacks off the other one,” he said.
The Board of Works approved the following street closures:
• June 10 for the YMCA of DeKalb County 5K run on North Street.
• June 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the ABATE of Indiana motorcycle ride. Streets around the courthouse square would be closed.
• May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21 for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Third Thursday Cruise-In events around the courthouse square.
• May 18, from 4-8 p.m. for the ACD Festival’s Great Race event around Main Street, and 10th and 11th streets.
• From 4 p.m. Aug. 31 to noon Sept. 3 for the ACD Festival.
