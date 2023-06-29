AUBURN — Junior Auburn Main Street has exceeded its goal in a fund drive to install water stations at Auburn parks.
J-AMS is a group of high school students who are committed to improving their local community. The group focuses on projects that impact the Auburn community and hopes to make an impact on the county’s facilities.
“While reviewing how we wanted to impact on our community, all our members agreed that our park facilities could benefit from some updating. We all have enjoyed utilizing everything the parks have to offer with our friends and families and agreed that it would be beneficial to update the water fountains to help ensure others visit longer and explore more of our wonderful community. Thanks to your help they will add and update accessible water stations across the community to upgrade the community experiences at our wonderful parks,” the group stated.
“With your support, 12 new water stations will be able to be incorporated into five area Auburn Parks.”
They were able to accomplish this by working with the Indiana Housing Community Development Authority, Patronicity in a program called CreatINg Places, a crowdfunding grant to make an impact in communities.
The kickoff for the grant was May 23 and ended on June 22 at 7 p.m. with a goal of raising $17,500 to be able to be awarded a grant match from IHCDA. The group raised over its goal and money still is coming in, said Auburn Main Street executive director Ann Finchum.
“The community has recognized the need for updated water fountains in all parks of Auburn as seen in the community plan. It is essential that the water reciprocals are updated so that they are ADA compliant and are efficient and accessible to all. These new water fountains also come equipped with a water bottle refill station, ensuring that everyone can have access to water without having to pay at a concession stand, if one even exists at that park, few parks have them,” the group stated.
“We are working with the City of Auburn’s Parks and Recreation Department with the details and installation. We are so thankful to have such an outstanding community. Thank you again.”
