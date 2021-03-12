AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will receive a $249,275 grant to complete a new E.L. Cord Gallery of Entrepreneurship, a state agency said Friday afternoon.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corp. awarded $399,500 in Destination Development Grants to the Auburn museum and the City of Greensburg.
"Both of these grant awardees offer unique attractions and build on Indiana's quality of life," Crouch said. "The Destination Development Grants will not only boost Auburn and Greensburg, but also serve as new reasons to bring people to their regions.”
The E.L. Cord Gallery of Entrepreneurship will be a permanent exhibition telling the story of Auburn Automobile Co. owner E.L. Cord, his vast business activities and his entrepreneurship. The gallery will feature artifacts, graphic images and interactive components to educate and inspire audiences, the announcement said.
The gallery previously qualified as one of four finalists for a grant out of 30 applicants. Other finalists were the Newfields/Indianapolis Museum of Art, Indianapolis Children's Museum and Greensburg.
The museum staff made its presentation to the development corporation Friday, and its project was selected for first place and received full funding, said Brandon Anderson, executive director of the automobile museum.
“I wanted to share the good news … how huge this is not only for the museum, but also Auburn, DeKalb County and northeast Indiana,” Anderson said late Friday afternoon.
The City of Greensburg was awarded $150,225 to build a Pirate Park Community Green Space and Soccer Facility.
"By funding these projects, we are investing in amenities, attractions and facilities that enhance the experience where people want to live, work, play, study and stay," said Elaine Bedel, secretary and CEO of Indiana Destination Development Corp. "I look forward to seeing the impact the new museum gallery and the community space and soccer facility will have on their respective regions as well as Indiana."
