WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board approved two staff recommendations at a special meeting Tuesday morning.
Dr. Brandon Penrod of Comprehensive Systems of Support for Schools LLC, was hired as interim chief financial officer for the district.
Today is the last day on the job for the district’s current CFO, Steve Snider. He submitted his resignation on March 21.
In a letter to the school board, Superintendent Steve Teders recommended hiring Penrod as consultant for the district. Penrod will be paid at a rate of $550 per day not to exceed two days per week.
“I believe wholeheartedly that this is a critical necessary step in the process to replace our full-time CFO and would respectfully ask for the board’s approval,” Teders wrote.
In his career, Penrod has served as a science teacher, high school athletic director, coach, business manager/treasurer, assistant principal, CFO and superintendent.
The board also approved transferring Angie Brown to the position of executive assistant to the superintendent. While transfers do not require board approval, Teders asked the board to agree to increase her starting pay to $21 per hour. Brown will also serve as the school board’s secretary.
Most recently, Brown was administrative assistant and human resources assistant. She replaces Heather Swift as executive assistant. Swift’s last day with the district was March 28.
“Through my working with Angie, I believe she understands the importance of confidentiality within the role as a public servant and has the skills necessary to carry out her new responsibilities,” Teders wrote to the board.
