INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Arts Education Network hosted Indiana Arts Education Day on Tuesday at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
The primary focus was to honor many dedicated arts education champions and to reinforce the importance of a well-rounded education that includes the arts with Indiana state legislators.
DeKalb Central school district band directors Shanna Lank, Lori Haydl and Colby Stackhouse receive recognition on behalf of the Baron Brigade family, because their students earned gold ratings in all Indiana State School Music Association events
Indiana Arts Education Day included several activities to help elected officials understand the benefits of a well-rounded education. The day started with an orientation at the Percussive Arts Society in Downtown Indianapolis. The guest speaker was Jeff Patchen, president and CEO of the Indianapolis Children’s Museum. The choir at West View Elementary in Muncie and the high school jazz combo from Pendleton Heights High School in Pendleton performed.
More than 50 individual educators and six school districts were recognized for excellence in arts education, followed by a special presentation at the state capitol with a resolution made in both the House and the Senate. A total of 47 state senators and representatives attended.
Mark Goff, Indiana Arts Education Network committee member and owner of Paige’s Music commented, “The arts not only provide us with a way to express creativity and beauty, there is also a large body of research that shows that arts education helps student succeed both in school and in life. The annual Arts Education Day at the Indiana Statehouse is an opportunity to remind our elected officials how important it is to continue to provide a well-rounded education for all Indiana children that includes music and the arts.”
