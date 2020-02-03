AUBURN — After inspecting a century-old building at the south edge of downtown, city officials on Monday upheld their order to vacate it for safety reasons.
Rodger Eddy of Portland, Oregon, who owns the building on the northeast corner of Main and 11th streets, requested a hearing to appeal the order. He asked that its lone remaining tenant, Starstruck Dance Studio, be allowed to remain at 418 S. Main St.
Through her attorney, Thompson Smith, dance studio owner Jen Timberlin also asked to stay in the building at least until summer.
“For her to vacate it right now really puts her and all the families that depend on her in a bind,” Smith told the Auburn Board of Works at its hearing in City Hall.
“Having seen the Starstruck studio, I am very impressed with what she’s done with that. That’s why it’s painful for me to see it in that building,” Board of Works member Herb Horrom said. “It’s also more painful to see the rest of that building.”
Citing a “history of violations and questionable repairs,” Horrom made a motion to uphold the order to vacate the structure. It passed 3-0, with Mayor Mike Ley and board member Danny McAfee agreeing.
Ley acknowledged the plight of the dance studio.
“However, sympathetic we may be to that, they’re a small space within a large, hazardous area,” Ley said about the studio. He called the building “perhaps one of the worst spaces in Auburn.”
Speaking by telephone and through his attorney, Andrew Kruse, the building’s owner contended that recent utility disconnections had made the building safe.
“We would like to use the main-floor apartment … but that’s not mandatory. My main goal is to have the dance studio continue on with their space,” Eddy said.
Last July, the city ordered Eddy to vacate five apartments in the building, but not the dance studio and a neighboring storefront. The city expanded the order to the Main Street storefronts in a Dec. 10 notice to Eddy.
Eddy said Monday he would like to resume renting the lone first-floor apartment at 106 E. 11th St., but he had no intention of using four second-floor apartments in the future. Renovating them would cost $200,000 to $300,000, Kruse said.
Eddy will have 30 days to appeal the board’s ruling to a judge.
“Once that period of 30 days passes, we’ll be obligated to enforce the order at some point,” city attorney W. Erik Weber said. “The issue is: There’s a tenant in there at no fault of their own — Starstruck. They’ve got a difficult situation, because they’ve invested money and they’re in there, My hope is that somehow they can find a new place. … We can’t promise them that they can be there for five or six months.”
Weber spoke with Timberlin after Monday’s ruling, assuring her that she was not at fault and offering to work with her to ease the dance studio’s transition from the building.
Weber asked the board members to tour the building Monday, saying pictures in a report could not fully convey its condition. That was “so, so true,” Ley said after taking a one-hour break in the hearing to inspect the site.
The facts that Eddy is 90 years old and lives elsewhere are no excuses for the condition of the building, Amy Schweitzer, administrator of the Auburn Department of Building Planning and Development, said during the hearing.
“We don’t feel like it’s safe for anybody to be in the building, anywhere,” Schweitzer added.
She said her office knows of at least three parties interested in purchasing the property.
However, the city’s order says if repairs to the building have not begun by June 10, the city will condemn the building and issue a demolition order.
The notice sent to gave Eddy on Dec. 10 gave him 60 days to begin repairs to the building. If he does not meet the deadline, the city will begin assessing fines and may cause the repairs to be completed and charge the expense to Eddy, the December notice says.
In September, the board declared the structure to be a “dangerous building” under city code. It cited dangers from building components that could collapse and injure people; “general dilapidation/deterioration;” lack of fire-restrictive construction; and faulty and unsafe electrical wiring.
At a September hearing, the board ordered Eddy to correct fire-safety issues in the building by Nov. 15. The only step Eddy took was to remove a crumbling chimney, the city’s Dec. 10 letter said.
At Monday’s hearing, electrician Beecher Hines of Auburn — a former owner of the building — said he had shut off electrical service to the building’s apartments last Friday. Natural gas lines also had been disconnected, he said.
At a hearing about the building’s safety in late August, Eddy said a contractor who had been working on the building allowed an unauthorized woman to reside in an apartment at 108 E. 11th St. She died from a drug overdose July 13, 2019.
A police investigation of the woman’s death led city officials to discover the condition of the building, the board heard.
Auburn Fire Marshal Ryan Shambaugh said emergency responders called to the woman’s death scene entered an apartment where a bathtub had overflowed and a live electrical panel was sitting on the floor.
“They had no idea. They could have been electrocuted,” Shambaugh said Monday.
Shambaugh said the building’s second floor is “all open studding” without insulation or drywall.
“Fire could spread rapidly, because there are no fire walls preventing the spread of fire.” Weber told the board.
“This is an unsafe structure,” Weber added. “This is a structure that is still in danger of the potential for collapse. It has the potential for injury to people.”
