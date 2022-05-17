AUBURN — Jane (Miser) Wilhelm celebrated her 90th birthday on May 15. Currently of Auburn, she was born and raised in Waterloo. She is married to her husband of 66 years, John Wilhelm. She has two sons Jerry (Christine deceased) Wilhelm of Waterloo and Jay and Dawn Wilhelm of Fort Wayne. She also has five grandchildren. A celebration with family and friends was held on May 15.
