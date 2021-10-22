AUBURN — The United Way of DeKalb County has kicked off its 2021-22 campaign with the goal of raising about $750,000.
Community leaders, those who are part of a corporate campaign, and United Way staff members celebrated the campaign kick-off with a kickball tournament Sunday at Rieke Park.
“We got together and we thought about what’s another fun way to do a kick-off and get the community involved with it and a kickball tournament was one of the things we landed on,” said Mark Burnworth, United Way’s resource development coordinator.
This year’s campaign is chaired by United Way of DeKalb County past president Melissa Eshbach. Other members of the campaign committee are Tasha Eicher, Nick Scheumann, and Dan Green, along with Burnworth and United Way executive director Tyler Cleverly.
As well as encouraging corporate campaigns, United Way also wants to connect with individuals who may have left a former work place or who are retired, but still want to give, Burnworth said.
“Really I just want to let people know that if they want to still give, if they’ve retired or moved out of a place where they had an employee campaign set up, that the option for them to still give, whether one time or on an annual basis, is still available for them,” Burnworth said.
United Way’s website, www.unitedwaydekalb.org, offers links where donors can designate where their gifts will go.
Burnworth said United Way focuses on the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) population.
“That portion of the population we’re looking to decrease by giving to certain agencies that help out with that population, whether its early education, addiction or trauma — those are our three main focuses for that ALICE population,” Burnworth said.
United Way also has increased its number of partner agencies in the last few years and now provides funding to around 30 different agencies, Burnworth added. Agencies represent a broad range of categories including shelter and housing, financial assistance, health services, mental health, immunizations, prescriptions, senior services, Division of Family resources, childcare assistance, employment, addiction resources, domestic violence and abuse, legal assistance, township trustees, assistance from neighbors and local libraries.
Burnworth encourages those who might not have given to United Way in the past to consider donating.
“If they have any kind of care for their community here, the smallest gift will go a long way for them ... A little bit of your change makes a big change,” Burnworth said.
“It’s having everybody come together in the community that can participate, whether its through volunteer work or being a donor. It all makes a difference for our community. When we all come together and work together we can make this place a better place.”
