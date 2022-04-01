BUTLER — Officers from the Butler and Auburn police departments helped capture an Auburn man Thursday suspected of robbing a Fort Wayne bank earlier this week.
Jason Cody Sowers, 30, of Auburn, has been charged with robbery, a Level 5 felony. He also has an outstanding warrant from Huntington County.
According to information released by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Sowers is suspected of robbing the Flagstar Bank location at 901 W. State Blvd., Fort Wayne. The robbery took place at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday, Sowers was taken into custody at a West Oak Street house in Butler.
Butler Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said his department received a tip that a suspect matching Sowers’ description was believed to be at the West Oak Street house.
Butler Police, assisted by units from the Auburn Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, conducted surveillance of the house.
Heffelfinger said Sowers left the residence in a vehicle with another person. At 11:50 a.m. Thursday, Butler officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle in which Sowers was riding in on U.S. 6 at C.R. 63. Sowers was taken into custody and turned over to the Fort Wayne Police Department.
Heffelfinger said the driver of the vehicle was taken to the Butler Police Department, questioned and released.
Police obtained a warrant and the Auburn Police Department’s Emergency Response Team searched the West Oak Street house. Heffelfinger said one occupant of the house was taken to the police station, questioned and also released.
The investigation was a joint effort between Fort Wayne, Butler and Auburn police departments, Indiana State Police and the FBI.
