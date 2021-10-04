SPENCERVILLE — Wet road conditions and speed caused a three vehicle accident in the 7100 block of S.R. 1 in Spencerville Monday afternoon.
Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at around 3:40 p.m. The crash involved three vehicles and multiple patients.
Maung Po, 27, of Fort Wayne, was traveling south on S.R. 1 when he began to lose control of his 2014 Chevrolet Cruze on the wet road surface. His vehicle began to fishtail and struck a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country mini-van driven by Brenda Witmer, 57, of Auburn who was traveling northbound.
The collision caused Witmer to run off the roadway into the ditch, where she was able to drive back onto the road.
Po’s vehicle continued to spin south on S.R. 1 and was struck in the passenger side by Laura Smith, 58, of Auburn who was driving a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan.
Smith complained of chest and back pain from the wreck but refused to be transported to the hospital. Po was transported to a local hospital by North East Fire with a lung contusion.
Deputies say Po’s speed is believed to be a factor in the accident.
Po’s vehicle and Smith’s vehicle were a total loss. Damage to Witmer’s vehicle was estimated at $7,000.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by North East Fire, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Spencerville Fire, Parkers Towing, Riverside Towing, Cookies Towing and Indiana State Police.
