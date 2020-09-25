AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
Friday’s new patients range in age from 12 to 82. Seven are recovering at home, a news release said, and the county has no further information on the other two.
They raise the county’s total to 496 cases since March and 145 so far in September, giving this month the highest total for cases locally.
DeKalb County recorded one case of COVID-19 in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July and 137 in August.
DeKalb County has reported 15 deaths from COVID-19, the most recent reported on Thursday.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 47 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 15 admitted to intensive-care units.
The health department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.