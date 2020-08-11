WATERLOO — A collision Saturday at 5:09 p.m. at Center and Walnut streets caused $5,000 to $10,000 combined damage to the vehicles, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
Police said Alexander C. Caprino, 27, of Fort Wayne, was driving northbound on Center Street. Jason L. Ayers, 28, of St. Joe, was driving eastbound on Walnut Street. Ayers stopped at the stop sign for Center Street, then continued through the intersection as Caprino approached. Ayers’ 2013 Ford Escape hit Caprino’s 2012 Nissan Altima in the driver’s side by .
No injuries were reported. Police cited Ayers for alleged failure to yield right of way and cited Caprino for an alleged expired registration.
