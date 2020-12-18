AUBURN — The Auburn Rotary Club has donated bike racks to Eckhart Public Library.
The club was able to purchase 16 bike racks through a Rotary Foundation grant along with local contributions. All the racks are similar in design and contain a custom logo designed by Peter Kempf, Eckhart Public Library board member and past president of the Auburn Rotary Club.
In addition to the racks at the library, there are bike racks installed as part of the Sixth and Main revitalization, and additional racks will be installed around the city by the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department.
The inclusion of bike racks was important to the Main Library’s restoration and landscaping plans.
“We wanted to provide bicycle parking that would leave patrons with a nice, paved area to securely park bicycles when visiting the library,” said Dan Braun, the library’s maintenance and safety specialist.
