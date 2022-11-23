Johnson sworn in as state senator

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo, became the state Senator for Indiana District 14 after taking the oath of office Tuesday.
Johnson was sworn in by Indiana Supreme Court Justice Loretta Rush.
"I am grateful to the citizens in Senate District 14 for trusting me to represent them at the Statehouse," Johnson said. "I took an oath today saying I will serve to the best of my ability, and it is my goal to do just that for those who elected me. I look forward to getting started in January."
Johnson arrives at the Senate with years of experience as an emergency room physician. He is a graduate of Leo High School and the University of Saint Francis. He and his wife live in Leo with their four children.
Johnson succeeds longtime state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, who did not seek re-election.
Constituents can contact Johnson by phone at (317) 232-9400, by email at Senator.Johnson@iga.in.gov or by mail at 200 W. Washington, St., Indianapolis, IN 46204. His virtual office can be found online at IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Johnson.
