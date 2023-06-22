Passenger transported following Friday crash
AUBURN — A 13-year-old passenger was taken to an area hospital for treatment of head pain following a two-vehicle crash that occurred just before 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Touring Drive and West 7th Street, Auburn Police reported.
The passenger, a 13-year-old female, was in the back seat of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Beonca C. Coburn, 22, of Waterloo.
Police said Coburn was traveling east on 7th Street when a she was struck from behind by an eastbound 1999 Ford Expedition, driven by Robert W. Brazel, 29, of Hamilton.
Coburn told police she stopped in the lane of travel for traffic that was also stopped. According to a crash report, the Brazel vehicle failed to reduce speed in time to avoid colliding with the Coburn vehicle.
Brazel and Coburn did not report injuries.
