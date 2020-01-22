I decided to start the new year off with a little co-parenting challenge. I hope you are all up for it. This is a challenge that I give every workshop attendee and one that really makes sense and also provokes thought and change, and I hope it does for you, too.
Your challenge is: Think about one positive thing that your ex does, or is good at, that you can say to or in front of your child(ren). Now, convey that to your child(ren).
So, it may be hard to think about something positive about your ex, especially if your separation or divorce is ugly. It may be hard to think of something nice about them, because you have lost respect for them or, as said in previous basics, maybe they have wronged you, and that is why I call this a challenge. I am challenging you to apply all of the four formula parts to successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting that I have written about, and begin your 2020 with a different approach, to change your current co-parenting situation.
Here is an example for how to do this challenge. Let’s say that you are folding towels, a job your ex is really good at, and you say to or in front of your child(ren) ...”Mommy is really good at folding towels. Did you ever notice how nice they were always folded and put away?”
Example two: As you are grilling hamburgers, grilling something that your ex is really good at, and you say, “Daddy is really good at grilling hamburgers, don’t you think? I love they way he grilled them, and I hope mine taste as good.” Then, even if they do ... acknowledge it with a very simple, “Nope, daddy makes the best burger on the grill. He is the grill master,” or “Yep, he’s still the grill master.” Certainly, you will be able to think of something positive that you can say about your ex, to or in front of your child(ren).
You know, I had a workshop attendee once tell me when I gave this challenge, “I got nothing.” He said he could not think of anything positive to say about his ex. Clearly anger and emotion were in the way of him being able to be up for the challenge, and I just said to him, “Maybe you will think of something before the workshop ends” and he did. Something quite sweet actually. I recently shared this on my podcast, but he said that when he is getting his daughter ready for the day and while brushing her hair, he could say, “You got your mom’s beautiful hair.”
It does not matter how small or insignificant you think the positive piece is. This is a way for you to begin getting rid of the tension that your child(ren) may feel about your attitude and anger towards your ex ... their other parent. Forget about any reason you think this may not work and apply formula part number three to help you get through this challenge, for it to work.
One of the reasons I give this challenge, too, is because many times children come home with something negative. One example: A former workshop attendee said that her 8-year-old son came home from a visit with dad and said to her, “Daddy said you had an affair.” She did not know what to do or how to address this, but the challenge was a way to maybe help. If son goes back to dad’s and dad is expecting something negative because of the example he is setting, and if he asks, “What did mom say about me?”, child will be able to respond with, “Mommy said you make the best grilled hamburgers and that you are the grill master.” That just shuts down the negativity right now, or at least it should begin to.
Not only my personal opinion, but as a co-parenting coach, I would redirect anything negative brought forward. For that instance, I would respond with “I’m sorry daddy said that, now let’s go put our grocery list together for the store. We have a lot of things to pick up for the week, and I’m going to need your help at the store, because you are such a good helper.”
However you need to redirect the negative thought, without making any disparaging remarks about your ex, is how that should be handled. Apply all four formula parts to all of your co-parenting. Are you up for this challenge? I hope you all have a great wee, and I hope your new year gets off to a great and healthy start. From my home to yours, Happy New Year!
