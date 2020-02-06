AUBURN — Boy Scout Troop 169 and Girl Scout Troop 597 will participate in a mock trial Monday in DeKalb Circuit Court beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Judge Kurt Grimm will preside over the mock jury trial that will decide the fate of “Bradley Hoomee,” who has been accused of murder.
All of trial’s participants will be scouts. The trial also is designed to teach the scouts about the judicial system and how it works.
