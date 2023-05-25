AUBURN — A former Auburn softball coach who is accused of fondling, touching and stalking players on the youth softball team that he created, drove from North Carolina and turned himself in at the DeKalb County Jail at 5 a.m. Thursday morning to face the charges.
Steve Kaufman, 50, formerly of the 4800 block of C.R. 48, Auburn, and now of the 300 block of Amley Place, Apex, North Carolina, is charged in DeKalb Superior Court II with child seduction, a Level 3 felony; child seduction, a Level 5 felony; and stalking, a Level 6 felony.
Kaufman appeared for an initial hearing via video conference from the DeKalb County Jail Thursday morning.
A warrant for Kaufman’s arrest was issued Monday. He is accused of fondling or touching a child age 12-13 while he was head coach of the Rip It softball team. He also is accused of stalking the girl by allegedly showing up at her house and aggressively yelling at her and her parents after an alleged lengthy history of harassing communication over Snapchat between the girl and himself.
On the Level 5 felony child seduction charge, Kaufman is accused of fondling and touching another girl who was age 14.
During Thursday’s hearing, Judge Monte Brown set bail at $30,000 cash, or a 10% clerk’s bond. Brown ordered that Kaufman must sign a waiver of extradition before being released on bail. He also must not have any contact with the alleged victims.
DeKalb County deputy prosecutor Schuylar Casto requested bail be set in the range of $25-50,000. He noted that Kaufman lives outside of Indiana, although he acknowledged he availed himself to the state’s jurisdiction. Casto said the investigation is ongoing, with the potential for other charges.
Kaufman’s attorney, Caylen McPherson, reiterated that Kaufman had availed himself to the court’s jurisdiction.
She said when Kaufman learned of the charges, he immediately left North Carolina and made arrangements to appear before the court. McPherson said Kaufman turned himself in at the jail at 5 a.m. that morning and had retained legal counsel.
McPherson requested a bond of $10,000 cash, with a 10% clerk’s bond authorized.
She said Kaufman is the primary person of support for his family and asked that he be allowed to return to North Carolina after posting bond. She noted that Kaufman’s father resides in Fort Wayne and that Kaufman can stay in Fort Wayne if required.
Brown scheduled Kaufman’s next hearing for July 17 and ordered that Kaufman appear in person for all future hearings.
