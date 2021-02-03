AUBURN — American Legion Post 97 of Auburn has contributed $2,000 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s “Meat” the Need Initiative.
The donation helps to ensure that hunger relief agencies serving food-insecure residents within DeKalb County continue to have access to nutritious meat, the organization said.
Post 97’s contribution will cover the processing cost of approximately 1,400 pounds of donated livestock and deer — providing more than 5,500 meals through local hunger-relief agencies.
“We are so grateful to American Legion Post 97 for continuing to support our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger. A meal provided to a person in need means reduced hunger and increased disposable income, because they can spend less on food. Right now, that is so important,” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, based in Garrett.
“According to Feeding America, an estimated 6,980 DeKalb County residents regularly struggle with food insecurity — 2,560 of which are children. More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities, and these agencies continue to face increased demand during these uncertain times.” said Amber Zecca, fund development director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “Proper nutrition is vital to the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein is so important and, sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.