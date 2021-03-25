AUBURN — Worldwide Auctioneers is preparing for its second live sale of the year, with The Enthusiast Auction scheduled for April 23-24 at its company headquarters in Auburn.
A simultaneous in-person and virtual event, the sale will showcase both motorcars and memorabilia.
The event will include the introduction of The Enthusiast Tour, a three-day driving tour for classic visiting automotive and culinary stops in Indiana, before returning to Auburn for The Enthusiast Auction.
“This is a chance to blow off the cobwebs and do what we all love best, get out there on the road and enjoy our cars and the countryside in the company of other classic enthusiasts,” said Rod Egan, principal and chief auctioneer for Worldwide.
“The Enthusiast Tour is the first of a series of dedicated collector car tours that we’re excited to be rolling out across the country this year in parallel with our regular scheduled Worldwide events,” Egan said.
The Enthusiast Tour runs from April 20-23 , starting and ending at Worldwide headquarters in Auburn. For convenience, cars can be shipped in advance. Tour registration costs $1,500 for two people, including two hotel nights and all dining, drinks and attractions.
Stops on the tour include the Back 40 Junction restaurant in Decatur, Antiqology soda and ice cream shop in Huntington, LaVine Restorations and the Barns of Nappanee.
Headlining The Enthusiast Auction is a 1940 Packard Super 8 Model 1807 Convertible Sedan with custom coachwork by Derham, which will be offered without reserve. The car is known in the hobby as the Cinderella Packard, with the late Richard Kughn among its prior owners.
Seven exceptional examples from the Miller Family Packard Collection will sell at no reserve. Chief among the selection is a multiple-award-winning 1932 Packard Twin Six
Dual-Cowl Phaeton.
“The Millers have long been familiar faces at classic events across the country,” said John Kruse, principal and auctioneer for Worldwide. “They are one of those bedrock families of true enthusiast collectors who epitomize the very best of this hobby and it is our honor to be representing this collection at The Enthusiast Auction.”
Also selling at no reserve is a selection of memorabilia including automobilia, vintage toys, neon and advertising signs, aviation artifacts and petroliana from The Pugsley Collection.
Based at Kruse Plaza south of Auburn, Worldwide Auctioneers conducts a schedule of sales including The Scottsdale Auction in January, The Pacific Grove Auction on the Monterey Peninsula in August, The Auburn Auction, held over Labor Day Weekend in Indiana, and stand-alone auctions of significant private collections.
