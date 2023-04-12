DeKalb Central to hold work session Thursday
WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central Board of School Trustees will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13.
The meeting will take place at DeKalb Middle School, 3338 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
The agenda includes a facilities overview and time table, bond models for repayment and prioritization of projects; policy review; lease renewal at Auburn Plaza for Choice Academy; a propane agreement for 2023-2024; March financial statements and other school board agenda items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.