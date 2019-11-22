AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings Wednesday and Thursday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Robert DeWitt of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through Nov. 20, 2020, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Richard Ratajczyk of the 2200 block of Glen Hollow Drive, Auburn, was fined $25 for intimidation, a Class A misdemeanor.
Aubrey Wood of the 200 block of East 5th Street, Auburn, received a 90-day suspended sentence, up to one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Alicia Mullins of the 300 block of Sycamore Way, Avilla, was fined $25 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kyle Yoquelet of the 500 block of Meadow Lane, Waterloo, was sentenced to one year of incarceration and fined $1 for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony. In a separate case he was sentenced to four years of incarceration, all suspended except 1 1/2 years, for domestic battery causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. He received 2 1/2 years of probation and was fined $1. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Donald Henderson of the 6900 block of West River Road, Yorktown, was sentenced to 20 days in jail, with credit for 12 days served while the case was pending, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He was fined $25.
Anthony Owens of the 800 block of West Broad Street, Angola, was sentenced to four years of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony. He received credit for 311 days he served in jail while the case was pending and was fined $1.
Tara Cooper of the 100 block of Trails North, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for 94 days she served in jail while the case was pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.